Highway 97 crash in Peachland claims a life

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating after a fatal collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 97 Saturday afternoon in Peachland.

At 2:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a serious injury collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle on Highway 97 south of the Highway 97C interchange.

A north-bound black Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with the rear of a beige Honda Accord which had stopped behind a third vehicle waiting to turn left off the highway.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle, a man and a woman, were rushed from the scene to hospital by ambulance. The woman later died in hospital.

A portion of Highway 97 entering into Peachland was closed for several hours while an analyst with the RCMP Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist Services examined the scene.

RCMP Victim Services were also been brought to the scene to assist.

If you witnessed the crash and have not yet spoken to police, you are asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.