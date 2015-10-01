Trio sent to hospital after truck crashes into bus shelter in Kelowna

Three pedestrians waiting in a transit bus shelter, were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, after being struck by a pickup truck early Friday night in Glenmore.

Police say at 7:30 pm, they responded to a collision involving four pedestrians near the intersection of Glenmore Road and Kane Road.

A white GMC pickup truck left the road and drove into a transit bus, striking the four who were inside the shelter at the time.

According to the Rcmp, the pickup truck appears to have spun out of control and “fish-tailed” while turning right onto Glenmore Road from Kane Road, causing the vehicle to go over the curb and collide with the shelter.

Weather and road conditions at the time of the crash are believed to be contributing factors.

A 20-year-old Lower Mainland woman, sustained what police described as serious injuries believed to be non-life threatening. She spent the night in hospital.

An 18-year-old woman from the Lower Mainland and a 52-year-old man from Kelowna both sustained what police said were minor non-life threatening injuries and were also transported to the hospital by ambulance.

A 19-year-old woman from the Lower Mainland in the shelter was uninjured.

The driver of the truck, an 18-year-old Kelowna man, was uninjured and remained at the scene. He faces charges under the Motor Vehicle Act.