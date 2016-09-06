Alleged Kelowna Sub City robber arrested

A Grand Forks man has been arrested by police and faces potential charges after allegedly committing an armed robbery early Sunday night.

The Kelowna RCMP received a 911 call Sept. 4 at 6:12 p.m., reporting a robbery which had just occurred at the Sub City Donair located on Baron Road.

"Police learned that the suspect had entered the store armed with a knife, demanded that the employee open the till and later ran out the rear of the restaurant with the cash drawer," said Const. Jesse O'Donaghey, in a press release.

"There were no customers inside the restaurant at the time of the robbery and when confronted by the suspect in possession of a knife, the lone employee fled from the store."

The suspect, a 23-year-old Grand Forks man, was located and arrested near the scene. He faces potential charges of armed robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief over $5,000.

Investigators located, sezied and returned several hundreds of dollars in cash back to Sub City Donair.