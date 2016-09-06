  • Connect with Us

Kelowna man arrested for shooting ground while confronting campers

RCMP Kelowna - File
RCMP Kelowna
— image credit: File
  • posted Sep 6, 2016 at 3:00 PM

A Kelowna man faces potential firearms and assault charges after an incident in the Postill Lake area in late August.

During the late evening hours of Aug. 27  the Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a trespassing incident at a property in the Postill Lake area.

"While responding to the complaint, police learned that the property owner had armed himself with a firearm and allegedly discharged the firearm into the ground, when he confronted two men," said Const. Jesse O'Donaghey, in a press release.

"Police spoke to the two males a father and son, were appeared to be fully equipped for camping in the area. Police learned from the men that one of them sustained non-life threatening injuries after allegedly being assaulted by the property owner."

The property owner, a 33-year-old Kelowna man, was taken into custody and eventually released to appear in Court on a later date.  Investigators gathered evidence to support possible charges against the property owner, including assault, utter threats and firearms related offences.

