Great Canadian Bacon Chase set for Sept. 25 in Kelowna

The third annual Great Bacon Chase will take place in Kelowna on Sept. 25.

On September 25th Bacon lovers, consumers and enthusiasts will come together for a morning of bacon, a five kilometre walk or run, bacon, a pancake breakfast and more bacon.

"We are really looking forward to expanding the finish line (also knows as the pig pen) this year," commented Christina Ferreira, Great Canadian Bacon Chase event producer. "We have local celebrity mascots the Loose Moose and Rocky Racoon attending and will be on-site for photos and cheering on all our participants. We will also have Bounce Hire Inflatables for the kids and have introduced family pricing this year; we are expanding this years' event into a morning festival for everyone. Anyone who enjoys bacon should be there."

The starting pen will be located at the Parkinson Recreation Centre and the herd of runners will be released on a 5km hustle down the Rails for Trails path. There will be multiple BC Bacon stations along the way to keep runners on track. These tasty bacon station are creations from some of the Okanagan's most talented Chefs.

At the finish line we will all gather in the pigpen for breakfast and entertainment which will run until 11:30am. This community event is not a race and will not be timed but it is an event for anyone who wishes to enjoy a morning outdoors; those who want to run the five kilometres and are training for a race will also enjoy as breakfast will be waiting at the finish line; this is an event for everyone including students, families and seniors and all fitness levels are welcome.

"We want this event to support and give back to our community, net proceeds this year will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of the Central Okanagan," stated Ferreira. "We wish to thank our sponsors BC Pork Association and Reid and Associates Financial Planners for making this event possible. Come out for a morning of fun, costumes are highly encouraged!"

The Great Canadian Bacon Chase is a family friendly five kilometre scurry or a .05km saunter. Registration includes running and eating unlimited BC bacon. For those that wish to fast track to the pigpen they can take a 0.05km saunter to ultimate pig heaven and will walk 164 feet from the parking lot to the Pig Pen and enjoy the same bacon ecstasy as the 5km runners.

Tickets to the third annual Great Canadian Bacon Chase are on sale and can be purchased in advance online at https://canadianbaconchase.eventbrite.com, a limited number of tickets will be available at the gate. Tickets include a souvenir t-shirt, unlimited bacon, a pancake breakfast and a Sunday morning of fun. This years' event will once again take place at the Parkinson Rec Centre at 1800 Parkinson Way, Kelowna.