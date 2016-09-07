Kelowna man injured by rolling quad in city street

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after rolling his quad in the middle of a city street late Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded Sept. 6 at 9:49 p.m., to reports of an ATV rollover collision with injuries on Raymer Road and Maranda Street. Police arrived on scene to find Fire and Ambulance crews treating a male lying in the road with what appeared to be serious non-life threatening injuries.

"Police have learned from witnesses at the scene that a man and a woman were observed operating two ATV’s in the area, when the man reportedly lost control of his machine, over corrected and flipped the ATV over," said Const. Jesse O'Donaghey, in a press release.

"A bystander in the area rushed in to provide assistance to the man who was found unconscious."

An investigation was sparked by police who had reason to suspect that both the ATV operators were under the influence of alcohol.

"A determination was made by investigators that the woman’s ability was affected by alcohol, not believed to be impaired," said O'Donaghey. "She was subsequently issued a driving prohibition under the Motor Vehicle Act. The man refused to provide samples of his breath, as a result he was also issued a driving prohibition."

