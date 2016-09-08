TV producers looking for Okanagan homeowners

Producers of the upcoming television series Seller’s Market are looking for a few more Kelowna residents who want to sell their homes. The series begins shooting at the end of the month and there is still room for a few more homeowners to participate.

A co-production between Kelowna’s Visland Media and Victoria’s Cedarwood Productions, Seller’s Market features five of Kelowna’s top realtors competing against each other to win a listing. It will air nationally on CHEK TV starting in the fall of 2017.

Homes will range from entry level condos to multimillion dollar mansions. The producers are still looking for a few more properties to feature on the show. In addition to having their home featured on TV and working with top realtors from the area, participants on the show will also receive perks to make the home selling experience easier and more enjoyable.

Cedarwood Productions is a full service video production company based in Victoria, BC and is best known for its television series Flavours of the West Coast and Realty Reality.

Visland Media is a Kelowna based television development and distribution company. It is currently producing a 13-part international travel series entitled Buskers.

If you are interested in participating in Seller’s Market, please e-mail Alex Miller at Alex@vislandmedia.com or call Visland Media at 250-878-4810.