Kelowna woman wins $1 million

Penny Hand did what many people would do if they won the lottery – she asked for time off work.

“I told my boss I might be away for the rest of the week,” explained Hand. “My boss asked why and I said ‘because I won a million dollars.”

Hand won $1 million playing a new B.C. Lottery Scratch & Win game, 100X Multiplier. Thanks to her big lottery win, Hand can now afford to surprise her mother with a visit to the East Coast.

“I’m debating if I should tell my mom about the win on the phone or surprise her at her doorstep,” laughed Hand. “I haven’t been home in 13 years.”

Aside from her exciting trip home, Hand isn’t sure what else she’ll do with her winnings. For now she just wants to let the good news sink in.

“I’m numb. It still doesn’t feel real,” exclaimed Hand.