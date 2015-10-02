Kelowna to host break dance competition, workshops

“Kelowna, we are so blown away by your amazing support for Fresh Coast that we want to do something special in return!”

That comment on a recent post on the Fresh Coast Facebook page, followed by an invitation for everyone to come out on Friday night for the Fresh Coast Championship kick-off free of charge.

Fresh Coast is hosting a free and fun evening full to the brim of local talent at the Rutland Centennial Hall on Friday. A performance showcase will begin at 6 p.m. with spoken work, hip hop and break dance performances - a smorgasboard of popping, locking, breaking, contemporary and even ballet. The whole night will finish off with DJ Jam with and an open dance floor so that you too can bust a move.

Fresh Coast has also confirmed a third judge and workshop leader, Roll. Roll will be in attendance. Originally from Mexico, Roll Roll has been breaking for 16 years and lives in Oxnard, California. He is a member of the Lost tribe crew and competes, teaches, and performs with different crews all around California.

The main event this weekend is the Break Dance Battle and competition on Saturday where dancers will battle it 1-on-1 for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place and cash prizes: of $1,000 for 1st place, $400 for 2nd and $200 for 3rd.

The competition begins at 1pm. The winners will be announced at 7pm. Entry is $20 per person. Children 5 years and under are FREE. $10 for Children between the ages of 6 - 12. Tickets are available at the door. Visit freshcoastchampionship.ca for more details.

Roll will also be teaching a workshop along the other two judges: Kaze from Toronto and Jax from Vancouver. Hour long workshops will run on Sunday from 11 - 3 p.m.