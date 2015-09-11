Kelowna Fire Department to mark 15th anniversary of 9-11

Kelowna firefighters put out a blaze at a fruit packing plant in the city early Wednesday morning.

As it does each year, the Kelowna fire department will mark Sept. 11 with a ceremony in the city remembering the fallen—many of whom were firefighters— who died in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York City 15 years ago.

The brief ceremony will take place outside the Kelowna's main fire hall on Enterprise Way Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m.

The event will feature a uniformed march beginning at 9:40 a.m., followed by speeches and the laying of wreaths.

A small portion of Enterprise Way, between Dilworth Drive and Leckie Road, in front of Kelowna Fire Station No.1, will be closed to traffic from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. to facilitate the event.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Al Qaeda terrorists flew two hijacked commercial airliners, packed with passengers, into the twin towers of the World Trade Centre in New York, as well as into the Pentagon building in Virginia. A fourth plane, believed to have been headed for the U.S. Capitol, went down in a field in Pennsylvania after passengers on board, realizing what was happening, tried to wrestle control of the aircraft from the hijackers.

The attacks killed a total of 2,996 people and injured 6,000, including those on the planes. Many who died were in the twin towers when they collapsed.

At the time, emergency responders,police, fire and ambulance paramedics, were in the 110-storey buildings attempting to fight the fires created by the impact of the planes and to rescue people.