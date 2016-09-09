Kelowna firefighters to honour 9/11 fallen comrades

A small portion of Enterprise Way, between Dilworth Drive and Leckie Road in front of Kelowna Fire Station #1, will be closed to traffic from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The closure is to accommodate an event hosted by the Kelowna Fire Department to honour those who died in the New York attacks 15 years ago on Sept. 11.

Businesses in the area are open and accessible during the event.

