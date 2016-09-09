School of Hard Knox cycles Kelowna's Knox Mtn

The School of Hard Knox cycling race takes over the road leading to the summit of Knox Mountain Park until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, to safely accommodate the race.

Knox Mountain Park will remain open, but Knox Mountain Drive and the base of the park including the disc golf area, will be closed to the public until 2 p.m. Park users are advised to use caution and watch for participants.

The parking lot at the base of Knox Mountain will also be restricted to event use; however, on-street parking will be available. Public access to Paul's Tomb will be available via Poplar Point Drive.

For the most up-to-date information on road work, road closures and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.