Mother asks for help solving her son's 2003 murder

Adam Fettes was an addict deeply entrenched in B.C.'s drug culture when he was killed 10 years ago, but when his mother made a plea Friday for tips that would help investigators solve the case, she pointed out that his life amounted to a lot more than his weaknesses.

"There’s no secret he was an addict and a drug dealer,” said Laura MacDonald of her son, who was known by even his close friends both in Vancouver's downtown Eastside and throughout the Central Okanagan as Mikel Jones.

“But he wasn’t just a drug dealer and an addict. He helped a lot of people. He did a lot of good for people."

The body of Fettes, 33, was found at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 2006, in the Stuart Road basement suite he lived in by West Kelowna RCMP.

Neighbours at the time said he was quiet, but in the aftermath of his death, Fettes's history was scrutinized. In particular, his lengthy criminal history and his role in an extensive 2003 drug and gun operation out of Georgian Towers in Vancouver was put in the spotlight.

According to reports from the time, Fettes and his accomplices were selling drugs and guns out of four suites in the old downtown highrise. More than 35 police officers took part in the raid.

That history, however, hasn't affected the police investigation.

"At the time his death was believed to be a homicide," said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

"We are actively investigating this as a homicide."

Moskaluk said there have been some leads from the public over the last decade, but the case has yet to be solved. Police, as well as MacDonald, hope that the $10,000 private reward for information announced Friday will lead to an arrest and conviction of whoever committed the crime.

"For those people who might know something, know that I wake up every day wondering what the hell happened to my kid," said MacDonald.

"I'm never going to forget seeing the aftermath. What's more important than getting a result for me is that whoever killed him is out there and could do it again and no family needs to go through what we're going through."

Fettes, she said, needs to be set free.

" And I need out of this type of pain of not knowing," she said.

Police say Fettes's car, a 2006 Ford 500, was taken from the murder scene and found abandoned in the lower parking lot of Bertram Creek Park in South Kelowna between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Anyone with any information that may aid police are asked to contact RCMP Southeast Major Crime at 250-469-7800 or Crime Stoppers.