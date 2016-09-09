West Kelowna man stabbed in fight

The West Kelowna RCMP were called at around 5:20 p.m. Sept. 8 to a report of a stabbing at 1999 Highway 97.

"The RCMP arrived on scene and determined that one male had gotten into an altercation with another male and subsequently suffered a single stab wound, not believed to be life threatening," said Cpl. Tania Carroll, in a press release.

"The male was taken by BC Ambulance to KGH for medical treatment."

The investigation quickly identified the other male involved and he was fully cooperative with police. He was arrested and released to appear in court at a later date. He will not be identified at this time.

West Kelowna RCMP will continue to investigate this assault and ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police to contact them directly at (250) 768-2880. Or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.