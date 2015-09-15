WFN councillor new vice-chair of Okanagan College board

Chris Derickson.

Chris Derickson, a member of the Westbank First Nation band council, is the new-vice chair of Okanagan College’s Board of Governors.

Derickson, who replaces Doug Manning in the role, has been on the college board since 2014, has been a Westbank First Nation Council member since 2012, and has a consulting practice working with First Nations communities developing community plans, community engagement strategies, strategic plans, and providing legal research services.

He holds a degree in law from the University of British Columbia and a Bachelor of Arts degree from UBC Okanagan. He is also completing a Masters of Business Administration in Aboriginal and Business Leadership at Simon Fraser University’s Beedie School of Business.

“Chris is a respected community member who brings leadership and planning insight to the Board of Governors,” said Okanagan College board chair Connie Denesiuk. “He will be a key asset in the governance of the College as we implement our new strategic plan.”

“I appreciate the vital role that higher education plays in strengthening our communities and transforming individual lives,” says Derickson. “I look forward to continuing to help grow and develop Okanagan College as a key engine in our region’s social and economic progress.”

Manning finished his term with the OC board at the end of July after serving the maximum allowable six years.

“Doug will be missed – he contributed significantly to the College’s growth and development over his tenure on the Board, bringing a sincere concern for student wellbeing and success to our deliberations and decisions,” added Denesiuk.