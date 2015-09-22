West Kelowna fire chief honoured

West Kelowna Fire Rescue Chief Jason Brolund who has been awarded the Governor General’s Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal, joined her by local MP Dan Albas (left) and West Kelowna Mayor Doug Findlater.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue Chief Jason Brolund who has been awarded the Governor General’s Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal.

“Chief Brolund is a strategic, results-driven leader with exceptional relationship building skills, who is always calm under pressure. He is a highly respected professional who brings a wealth of experience to his role as chief of West Kelowna Fire Rescue," said West Kelowna Mayor Doug Findlater.

Brolund previously worked at the City of Kelowna’s fire department until March 2015, when he was hired as Chief of West Kelowna Fire Rescue, which serves both the City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation.

Brolund has served as a firefighter, fire inspector and dispatcher. At the Kelowna Fire Department, he was promoted to deputy chief and managed the Fire Dispatch Centre and the Central Okanagan Emergency Management Program.

Brolund has also been an adjunct instructor for the Justice Institute of British Columbia. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Technology with a major in Emergency Management. Prior to becoming a firefighter, he worked as a paramedic in the BC Ambulance Service.

The Governor General’s Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal is given to members of recognized Canadian fire services who have more than 20 years of experience in the field, including 10 years of performing duties that involve potential risks.

Other active members of West Kelowna Fire Rescue have also recently received the Governor General’s Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal and other fire service honours:

· Assistant Chief Darren Lee

· Captain Pat Harmata

· Captain Al Hopgood

· Captain Mike McGuire

· Captain Bryan Collier; 30 year bar added to his medal

· Captain Trevor Bredin; 25 year British Columbia Long Service Medal.

“We are very fortunate to count such highly skilled and dedicated professionals among the ranks of West Kelowna Fire Rescue’s team of firefighters,” added Findlater.