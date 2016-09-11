Ceremony in Kelowna commemorates 9-11 terrorist attacks

Members of the Kelowna Fire Department, the RCMP and other emergency service personnel march in a parade Sunday to commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York .

The Kelowna Fire Department remembered lives lost and sacrifices made during the 9-11 terrorist attacks in New York City with a special ceremony on Sunday morning at Kelowna's main fire hall.

Firefighters, members the RCMP and other protective service personnel were on hand for the official unveiling of a firefighters' memorial monument, which was built to signify the 10th anniversary (2011) of the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

The monument, which depicts two firefighters and a child during a rescue, was also designed to symbolize the last 106 years of service provided by the Kelowna Fire Department.

"The importance of today's ceremony is to respect and honour those that lost their lives and to remember as protective services what occurred on that day, the loss of civilian lives and the responders that succumbed to this horrific event," said Kelowna Fire Chief Jeff Carlise.

"It's also to mark the importance of the work these people do in keeping our communities safe."

Led by a pipe and drum band, the ceremony opened with a brief parade, featuring firefighting personnel from throughout the interior, police officers, other protective service providers.