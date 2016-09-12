Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to visit UBC Okanagan, Mission Hill winery

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be in Kelowna Sept. 27, visiting UBC Okanagan and Mission Hill Estate Winery.

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Kelowna later this month, they'll be offered a sample of what this region does best.

One of the local stops on the royal itinerary is Mission Hill Family Estate. There, they will be treated to a Taste of British Columbia event that will showcase British Columbia’s agri-food and seafood industries.

They'll also be at UBC Okanagan, where they'll watch a demonstration of women’s volleyball.

That visit dovetails nicely with the 10-year anniversary celebration of the University of British Columbia Okanagan and the 100th anniversary of the University of British Columbia.

In the Heritage Canada press release about the Sept. 27 visit, the theme highlighted is the university's work in environmental sciences and the relationship its built with the Okanagan Nation Alliance. The university was noted for its efforts to better provide tailored networks for Indigenous students, including an Aboriginal centre and Aboriginal Access Studies program.

In addition to their stop in Kelowna during the Sept. 24 to Oct. 1 visit, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be visiting Vancouver, Victoria, Bella Bella and Haida Gwaii.

“I know all British Columbians will extend a warm welcome to their royal highnesses as we share the very best of our province,” said Premier Christy Clark.

Kensington Palace issued a release about the tour, saying it will take the royal couple “from the bustling global city of Vancouver – population 2.5 million – to the remote and beautiful Bella Bella, home to less than 2,000 people. Along the way they will meet as many Canadians as possible, and will help celebrate Canada’s First Nations communities, its arts and culture, pristine and beautiful environment, and its compassionate and innovative charitable sector.”

Prince William and Kate will be part of more than 30 engagements over the week.

The palace wants the visit to "deepen their relationship with a country that they will visit many times over the course of their lives. They want to help the people of British Columbia and Yukon to celebrate what makes Canada great and to showcase some amazing places to the rest of the world.”

The last time the Royal couple was in Canada was in 2011, but this visit marks the first for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

