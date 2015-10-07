Kelowna already basking in limelight from royal visit

When Coun. Ryan Donn heard that Prince William and Kate were scheduled to visit Kelowna this month, he told his fellow councillors he was excited by the prospect of a spotlight being shone on the region.

And just like that, it's started.

A UK based journalist made her way to the Okanagan last weekend, spurred on by the news that the royal family would be visiting.

"Last weekend we had a journalist visit who writes for The Times in UK and the Telegraph to name a few," said Tourism Kelowna's Chris Shauf, noting that the visit was hosted in partnership with Destination BC.

The visiting writer was given a "a taste of our incredible flavours in food and wine, and Kelowna's friendly and fun hospitality," said Shauf.

"Visits included stops at local wineries, farm to table producers and restaurants, and scenic attractions and excursions."

It's yet to be known how, or where, the region will featured.

The Royal itinerary for the Kelowna leg of the B.C. tour includes stops at Mission Hill Family Estate and UBC Okanagan.

Prince William, Kate and their two children will be treated to a Taste of British Columbia event that will showcase the province's agri-food and seafood industries.

The UBC Okanagan stop will focus on the aboriginal ties to the community.

Heritage Canada pointed to the university's work in environmental sciences and the relationship its built with the Okanagan Nation Alliance when they announced the visit. The university was noted for its efforts to better provide tailored networks for Indigenous students, including an Aboriginal centre and Aboriginal Access Studies program.

The last time the Royal couple was in Canada was in 2011, but this visit marks the first for Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Kelowna portion of the event is Sept. 27.