Kelowna's top cop off the job

Kelowna's top cop left his post a week ago, and it's unclear as of yet when he will return.

"My understanding is (Supt. Nick Romanchuk) has been away from the office as of Tuesday, Sept. 6 and will be off for an undetermined amount of time," said Staff Sgt. Rob Vermeulen, Senior Media Relations Officer with the BC RCMP Communication Services.

"Given the important role that the Detachment Commander has, Insp. Brent Mundle will be the Acting Officer in Charge of Kelowna detachment during his absence."

The reason why Romanchuk left wasn't offered.

Romanchuk took over the superintendent position in 2013, when Bill McKinnon stepped down.

Romanchuk has been in policing for 25 years.