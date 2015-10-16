Kelowna opens new cycle path to UBC Okanagan

(left to right) UBCO associate vice-president of finance and operations Robert Einarson, local MP Stephen Fuhr, Mayor Colin Basran and Coun. Gail Given cut the ribbon to open the new Bulman Road-UBCO connector trail in Kelowna Tuesday afternoon.

Cyclists heading to the UBC Okanagan campus in Kelowna have a new, and safer, way to get to and from the university.

The city opened its new, paved Bulman Road-UBC Connector Trail— which includes an underpass of Highway 97—linking the Rutland area with the campus. Years after it was first proposed, and using $1 million of federal money from the federal gas tax, the wide pathway eliminates the previous requirement that cyclists from the east side of the highway use the narrow, two-lane vehicle flyover located farther south on the highway.

Local cyclists hailed the latest addition to the city's 300 kilometres of bike lanes and multi-use pathway, saying it should help increase the number of cyclists who ride to the campus.

When the city completes its John Hindle Drive project to the west of the campus, cyclists from Glenmore will also have easier access to the UBCO campus.