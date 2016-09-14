Occupants of red car may have witnessed a Kelowna murder

Is this your car? Mounties think you may have witnessed something that will help them with a murder investigation.

Mounties have released a photo of a red vehicle they believe may have occupants with information about an Aug. 5 murder investigation.

"The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit is looking to identify the owner of the a red four-door sedan which travelled south on the 400 block of Hein Road on Aug. 5 at approximately 6 a.m," said Cpl. Tania Carroll, in a press release.

"Investigators believe the vehicle occupant(s) are potential witnesses in a murder which occurred on Hein Road in Kelowna."

Police discovered a 35-year-old man killed inside a home in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood Aug. 5.

RCMP said they were called to the area just after 6 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Please contact Cst. Bob Moon of the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit at (250) 470-6295 with any information.

Released by:

Cpl. Tania K CARROLL