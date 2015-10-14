Second advance poll sees 1,544 West Kelownians vote

The second day ofadvance voting in West Kelowna’s City Hall Referendum on Tuesday, Sept. 13, saw 1,544 ballots cast at the Westbank Lions Community Centre.

General voting day is Saturday, Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Polls will be open at:

• Constable Neil Bruce Middle School, 2010 Daimler Drive

• George Pringle Elementary School, 3770 Elliott Road

• Glenrosa Middle School, 2974 Glen Abbey Place; and

• Mar Jok Elementary School, 2101 McDougall Road.

All voters will register at the polling station on the day they vote by bringing with them two pieces of identification, one with a signature and one with an address, that verify who they are and where they live. Voters must be:

• Eighteen years of age or older on general voting day

• A Canadian citizen

• A resident of British Columbia for at least six months immediately before the day of registration

• A resident or registered owner of real property in the City of West Kelowna for at least 30 days immediately before the day of registration; and

• Free from any disqualification from voting under the Local Government Act or any other enactment and not be otherwise disqualified by law.

Electors will be asked: “Are you in favour of the City of West Kelowna adopting the City of West Kelowna City Hall Project Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 0234, 2016 to authorize the borrowing of up to Seven Million, Seven Hundred Thousand Dollars ($7,700,000.00) to be repaid over a period not exceeding 20 years, for the construction of a new City Hall and related project work?”

The City of West Kelowna has an estimated 26,034 eligible voters.