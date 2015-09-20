Terry Fox Shirt traveling around Kelowna in advance of run

An actual T-shirt worn by Terry Fox will be on display this Sunday at the Kelowna Terry Fox Run.

The Kelowna Terry Fox run this Sunday will have a special opportunity for folks wanting to remember Terry Fox.

Terry's traveling T-Shirt will be on display and those taking part in the run can get their picture taken with it.

The shirt was presented to Kelowna run organizer Norm Sabourin as a gift from Fred Fox for Sabourin's efforts to host the Terry Fox Run, along with his wife Christina, in Rock Creek, Midway and Greenway.

The Sabourin's have been taking the shirt out to sponsors and volunteers this year and recounting stories on social media.

Sabourin says people's reactions are very emotional when they see the shirt.

"Anyone who is old enough to have been able to watch Terry's run on the news, it brings up an emoptional response in people," he said. "To think that this is a shirt that Terry wore. It's like holding a piece of history. It brings back that time when he was running and when he had to stop the run and passed away. It makes you think of the ideals Terry held dear and his philosophy that cancer can be beaten."

