Westside Road wildfire considered human-caused

A wildfire along Westside Road is likely human-caused

At about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a report of a wildfire near Westside Road and Bear Creek Road.

"When the first fire engine arrived, they found a 200-foot-by-200-foot wild land fire burning uphill near the side of Westside Road," said Darren Lee, assistant fire chief.

"The second arriving squad was able access the fire from Bear Creek Road and prevent it from spreading closer to nearby homes. Once the fire spread was contained, crews dug a hand-guard around the entire fire and extinguished all remaining hot spots."

A section of Westside Road and Bear Creek Road was temporarily closed by the RCMP.

"The preliminary fire cause and origin investigation is complete and a fire crews have thoroughly overhauled the fire area and are monitoring for hot spots," said Lee.

"The cause of the fire is unknown but it is considered to be human caused. Fire investigators will return to scene to see if they can further determine the fire cause."