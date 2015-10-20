Westbank First Nation elects Roxanne Lindley as new chief

Roxanne Lindley has been elected as the new chief of the Westbank First Nation.

Roxanne Lindley has defeated incumbent Robert Louie to become the new chief of the Westbank First Nation.

Lindley, the daughter of the WFN's first chief Norman Lindley, received 175 votes, 34 more than Louie based on unofficial final results after the polls were closed Thursday night.

Louie had been chief since 2002, and had served a previous stint as leader of the WFN from 1986 to 1996.

Joining Lindley on the newly elected band council will be Chris Derickson, Brian Eli, Fernanda Alexander and Thomas Konek.

The new council will take the oath of office at a ceremony planned for Tuesday, Sept. 20, with each council member to serve a three-year term.

Watch kelownacapnews.com for more updates on this story.