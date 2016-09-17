Family of Kelowna girl asking for help to locate stolen items

Nine-year-old Torie Foort needs your help locating some stolen items

Family and friends of a Kelowna area girl are asking for the public’s help in locating some orthotics that were stolen from the family's wheelchair accessible van last night in Kelowna.

Torie Foort is a spunky, funny, 9-year-old, who before she reached the age of one, was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma and given just months to live.

But she fought through that and celebrated her 9th birthday recently.

However last night, the family’s wheelchair accessible van was broken into and her orthotics were stolen.

EXTRA: Rash of break-ins over the last year right across the Central Okanagan

The orthotics are specially fitted for Tori’s feet and are worthless to anyone else.

The theft took place near Burne and Pandosy.

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text Crimes to 274637.