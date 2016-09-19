BC Conservatives choose Brooks to lead

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Dan_Brooks.jpg

Dan Brooks, 41, was elected tSaturday as Leader of the BC Conservative Party. Brooks, the owner and operator of Crystal Lake Lodge in north-central British Columbia, attributed his victory to a clear vision for determined leadership, economic development and fiscal responsibility. “I put forward to the party membership during the course of my leadership campaign a number of specific proposals,” said Brooks, “and so I regard my victory as a mandate from BC Conservatives to continue to outline new and bold ideas that will promote a dynamic economy and higher paycheques for all British Columbians.” In early July, Brooks unveiled a proposal to sell government-owned liquor stores and casino operations with the proceeds allocated to new economic development initiatives. Later, at the end of August, he pointed to the money-losing, debt-ridden BC Pavilion Corporation as another potential privatization asset. Brooks major policy announcement – a ‘Made in B.C.’ pipeline to carry Canada’s oil to Asian markets – was unveiled at a news conference in Vancouver on August 24. “It clearly is in the economic and social interests of all Canadians that we get our natural resources to customers around the globe,” said Brooks. “Oil is one of our nation’s most vital exports and at present we basically are locked into one customer, the United States. With looming oil self-sufficiency in the U.S., Canada simply has to find other markets – and our best prospects lie across the Pacific Ocean.” Brooks further explained why the creation of new, high-paying jobs for British Columbians is vital and urgent. “Under Christy Clark’s dismal economic mismanagement, B.C. has fallen to sixth-place amongst all provinces in terms of median-employment income,” he said. “Even though the Premier takes home two salaries – one from taxpayers and another annual top-up for $50,000 from lobbyists and corporate bagmen – the average British Columbian is rapidly losing ground. “My goal over the next eight months leading up to the May 9, 2017 general election is to lay out a compelling vision and plan to restore the province’s finances, create high-paying jobs and fix our broken economy.”