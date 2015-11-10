Big White gets first skiff of snow as summer peters out

There are still a few days left of summer, but that hasn't deterred Mother Nature from offering up something frosty to Big White.

"Sixty-six days until the chairlifts start spinning and the snow has already arrived on the mountain! Keep up the snow dancing — it's working," reads a Big White Facebook post from around 1 p.m. Monday.

Fans of the ski hill responded to the announcement with excitement, enthusing about the potential to the season to come.

Down in the valley, however, fewer people were finding cause to rejoice with rain pounding down on city streets.

Environment Canada said the evening may even bring with it a thunderstorm, while the low temperature was expected to be somewhere in the area of 6 C.

The weather story for the last few days of summer was just as dismal.

Tuesday is expected to be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 15 C and a low of 4 C.



And for the last official day of summer, the sun will return although the warmth won't.