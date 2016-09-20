Local Liberal MLAs all in for 2017 provincial election

Kelowna-Mission Liberal MLA Steve Thomson will be running for reelection when provincial voters go to the polls in May 2017.

Thomson has been acclaimed as the Liberal candidate for his riding.

“We have worked hard as a team to deliver a bright future for families in Kelowna-Mission communities, and have seen some great results,” said Thomson.

“It has been an honour to serve and be your voice and I look forward to working to get even more accomplished in 2017 and beyond.”

After being successfully re-elected in 2013, Thomson was reappointed as the Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations. He currently chairs the Environment and Land Use Committee and is a member of the Treasury Board.

Thomson is the former executive director of the BC Agriculture Council where he developed his career and experience working on behalf of British Columbian farmers and ranchers.

He served as general manager of the BC Fruit Growers’ Association and the B.C. Milk Producers Association, and also served as a director of the Kelowna Museum, the Okanagan Innovation Fund, and the BC BioEnergy Network.

As the provincial minister of forests, lands and natural resources operations, Thomson says one of his proudest accomplishments was the completion of the Great Bear Rainforest Agreement, a globally unique solution for a globally unique part of our province.

In the Central Okanagan, Thomson will be joined by fellow Liberal incumbents Premier Christy Clark (Kelowna West) and Norm Letnick (Kelowna-Lake Country) running for re-election.

The general provincial election will take place on May 9, 2017.