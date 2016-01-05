Chilliwack teen in police custody after West Kelowna gas station incident

A 14-year-old Chilliwack girl is in police custody and potentially faces charges of armed robbery and assault of a police officer following a Tuesday morning incident.

On Tuesday Sept. 20 at 8:48 a.m., the West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of woman yielding a knife in the parking lot of the Shell gas station located in the 2500 block of Main Street.

"Police have determined that the young woman was involved in more than one confrontation in the immediate area," said Const. Jesse O'Donaghey, in a press release.

"The young woman allegedly produced the knife as she approached a customer at the gas pumps and demanded that he give her his car. The man was able to retreat inside his vehicle, while his wife found safety inside the gas stations convenience store, where she locked herself inside with the lone employee. There were no other customers at the business at the time of the incident."

RCMP officers arrived on scene to find the young woman, not dressed appropriately, believed to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance and pacing in the parking lot.

"When verbally confronted by police the youth threw the knife towards an officer and ran from the officers on foot. After a short foot chase the young woman was taken into police custody without further incident," said O'Donaghey.

"RCMP later learned that the suspect had also allegedly engaged in a verbal and physical confrontation with a BC Transit Bus driver in the area. She reportedly produced her knife, threatened the driver and slapped him in the face."

RCMP Victim Services were called to the scene to assist.

The suspect remains in police custody at this time. She faces potential charges including armed robbery, assault with a weapon and assault a police officer with a weapon.

Anyone with any additional information and has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.