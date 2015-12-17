  • Connect with Us

News

West Kelowna cycling shooter facing attempted murder charge

RCMP Kelowna - File
RCMP Kelowna
— image credit: File
  • by  Kathy Michaels - Kelowna Capital News
  • West Kelowna, Kelowna posted Sep 21, 2016 at 5:00 AM

West Kelowna resident Tyrone Reynolds McGee is now facing the charge of attempted murder for his role in a summer shooting.

McGee, 29, was identified to the public as the man behind an Aug. 2 shooting on Hudson Road near Highway 97 just days after the violent incident occurred, although at that time Mounties said he was just facing some firearms charges.

Court records now show that he's facing a long list of far more serious charges, including possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, attempted murder with connection to a criminal organization, discharging a firearm with the intent to wound/disfigure and several other firearms changes.

Mounties allege that McGee met with his 48-year-old victim while on a bike and fired multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle.

The shooting victim was rushed from the scene to hospital by Emergency Health Service suffering from what police said to be serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

McGee who was  allegedly later located by officers, along with PSD “Ice,” hiding in the immediate area.

Police said at the time that the shooting was targeted.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event