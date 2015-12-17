West Kelowna cycling shooter facing attempted murder charge

West Kelowna resident Tyrone Reynolds McGee is now facing the charge of attempted murder for his role in a summer shooting.

McGee, 29, was identified to the public as the man behind an Aug. 2 shooting on Hudson Road near Highway 97 just days after the violent incident occurred, although at that time Mounties said he was just facing some firearms charges.

Court records now show that he's facing a long list of far more serious charges, including possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, attempted murder with connection to a criminal organization, discharging a firearm with the intent to wound/disfigure and several other firearms changes.

Mounties allege that McGee met with his 48-year-old victim while on a bike and fired multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle.

The shooting victim was rushed from the scene to hospital by Emergency Health Service suffering from what police said to be serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

McGee who was allegedly later located by officers, along with PSD “Ice,” hiding in the immediate area.

Police said at the time that the shooting was targeted.