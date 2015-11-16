New Westbank First Nation's council sworn in

The new WFN council (L to R): Councillor Tom Konek, Councillor Brian Eli, Chief Roxanne Lindley, Councillor Fernanda Alexander, Councillor Chris Derickson

Westbank First Nation’s newly elected Council were sworn in Tuesday at their first council meeting since being elected last week.

“It was an exciting and significant day for both the new council and the Westbank First Nation community,” says Chief Roxanne Lindley. “I look forward to working together with the councillors, the community, staff and stakeholders, to continue the good work of the past through ongoing engagement.”

Lindley was elected Sept. 15, as the first female chief for WFN and the eldest daughter of WFN’s first elected chief, Norman Lindley. She had previously worked in various WFN departments, including education, taxation, intergovernmental affairs, and as the manager of archaeology and culture. More recently, she founded the John Norman Lindley Foundation, a non-for-profit geared towards supporting Indigenous people.

Returning Councillors include Brian Eli who now marks his 25th year on WFN Council, and Chris Derickson who has served as a WFN Councillor since 2012 and was also recently elected as the new vice chair of the Okanagan College board.

Newly elected councillors include Tom Konek who served as a computer technician in the United States Air Force from 2001 to 2005, where he was awarded the Joint Service Achievement Medal for his service, and councillor Fernanda Alexander who worked as WFN’s Membership Services Clerk for the past three years and has lived in Westbank First Nation since 2003.