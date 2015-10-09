Kelowna Fire Department invites public out this weekend

The Kelowna Fire Department is holding an open house this weekend

The Kelowna Fire Department will open its doors to the public on Sunday for a pancake breakfast and family fun day in support of the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Station 1 at 2255 Enterprise Way, with the support of the Salvation Army.

“This will be a fun place for families and we encourage as many people as possible to come out, have breakfast, meet Kelowna’s firefighters and have some fun with the events and demonstrations we have planned,” said Kelowna Fire Chief Jeff Carlisle.

In addition to the breakfast, visitors will see auto extraction and high-angle rescue demonstrations with a City Counsellor and local Member of Parliament (MP), fire extinguisher demonstrations, displays of emergency vehicles and equipment, and a live burn demonstration.

Other events include face painting, bouncy castle and obstacle course.

People of all ages are invited to attend, with all proceeds going to Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society – supporting local charities and the BCPFFA Burn Fund.