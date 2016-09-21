UBC Okanagan offers alternate ways to take part in Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be in Kelowna Sept. 27.

Getting to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may not be that easy given the brevity of their most accessible Kelowna stop, but UBC Okanagan is offering options that will ensure the whole community gets a view.

On a webpage that lays out the university leg of the royal visit they say UBC intends to webcast the visit for those who cannot attend in person. Information about the webcast will be posted on the university site in the days to come.

The university has announced there will be no parking for non UBC Okanagan staff or students, and recommend those who are interested in attending the event start looking at their busing options, which will also be strapped.

Those who make it to the royal campus hubbub will see the Duke and Duchess at 12:35 p.m. Sept. 27. They'll leave the area at 1:40 p.m.

The first half hour is when the royal couple will take part in a public dedication ceremony for a piece of aboriginal art that's been installed at the campus.

"A public viewing area will be available in the central courtyard. An additional gathering area will be in the University Commons north of the University Centre building," reads the university release on the matter.

"The entire visit, including the public ceremony in the central courtyard and the Duke and Duchess’s visit with students in the gymnasium, will be televised on large screens in the courtyard and the University Commons for those assembled on campus. "

The next half of their visit will take place in the school gym, where an exhibition volleyball game is taking place. The latter part of the visit is by invitation only.

"The campus will be a very busy place. Several thousand people are on campus on most days, and this number is expected to be significantly higher on Sept. 27," reads the fact sheet.

"Access to some areas of campus will be limited prior to and during the visit due to people gathering in and around the central courtyard, and restricted areas set aside for the visit."

Prince William and Kate will also be at a province sponsored event at Mission Hill. That event is by invitation only.

Although the royal visit is going to be short, there's expected to be a spinoff effect in terms of tourism. Already, there has been international media attention because of the event.

This is the third time members of the royal family have been to Kelowna.