Lake Country council moves school zone enforcement earlier

School zones in Lake Country will now be in effect beginning at 7:30 a.m. and will go to 5 p.m.

School zone start times have officially been moved thirty minutes earlier in the District of Lake Country.

Lake Country council approved a motion to begin enforcement of school zones at 7:30 instead of 8 a.m. at its meeting on Tuesday night.

The original request to begin enforcement earlier came from the Central Okanagan Public Schools, which had reached out to municipalities across the Central Okanagan asking for the earlier start.

The school district said there are more and more activities beginning earlier at school's across the region, creating a need for an earlier start that 8 a.m.

Councils in Kelowna and West Kelowna have also adopted bylaws with the earlier start time.