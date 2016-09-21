  • Connect with Us

News

Lake Country council moves school zone enforcement earlier

  • by  Editorial - Lake Country Calendar
  • Lake Country posted Sep 21, 2016 at 11:00 AM— updated Sep 21, 2016 at 12:09 PM
School zones in Lake Country will now be in effect beginning at 7:30 a.m. and will go to 5 p.m. -
School zones in Lake Country will now be in effect beginning at 7:30 a.m. and will go to 5 p.m.
— image credit:

School zone start times have officially been moved thirty minutes earlier in the District of Lake Country.

Lake Country council approved a motion to begin enforcement of school zones at 7:30 instead of 8 a.m. at its meeting on Tuesday night.

The original request to begin enforcement earlier came from the Central Okanagan Public Schools, which had reached out to municipalities across the Central Okanagan asking for the earlier start.

EXTRA: School board changes name in rebrand

EXTRA: School board wants new school for Lake Country

The school district said there are more and more activities beginning earlier at school's across the region, creating a need for an earlier start that 8 a.m.

Councils in Kelowna and West Kelowna have also adopted bylaws with the earlier start time.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event