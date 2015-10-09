Crews pulling up more old train track in Kelowna this weekend

Drivers who plan to use Sexsmith Road east of Highway 97 in Kelowna Friday night are being being advised to find another route.

Beginning at 8 p.m., the road will be closed while city crews remove the railway crossing.

The road is expected to reopen by 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Old Vernon Road, between Highway 97 and Airport Way, will be closed on Saturday from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. for track removal and paving and traffic using Old Vernon Road will be detoured via Airport Way.

Motorists are asked to obey onsite traffic control personnel.

This work is part of the sale and purchase agreement to have CN Rail remove the rail infrastructure from the former Okanagan rail corridor,which was bought by a group of local governments, including Kelowna and Lake Country last year.

The former rail corridor inside Kelowna's municipal boundary is still a closed and undeveloped trail with uneven surface and natural hazards that may cause serious injury.

Active construction is occurring in some areas and as result the public is being asked to stay off what some consider a trail.

More information about the former Okanagan rail corridor can be accessed at kelowna.ca/okrailcorridor.