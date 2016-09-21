Kids in West Kelowna school bus get bumped

No injuries were sustained as a result of a school bus being rear ended earlier this morning, Sept. 21, in West Kelowna.

At 8 a.m., the West Kelowna RCMP received a report of a collision involving a Central Okanagan Public School bus on Reece Road at the intersection of Old Okanagan Highway.

Police learned from witnesses that the school bus was fully stopped at the intersection to pick up children with its red flashing lights activated and stop sign extended, when the driver of a red GMC Jimmy struck the rear of the bus.

Witnesses also reported that the woman driver may have been distracted by her cell phone at the time of the crash.

Thirty children passengers, ranging in age from 4 to 11, were on the bus at the time of the collision. None of the passengers nor the bus driver sustained any injuries as a result of the crash. The students were later transferred onto another school bus to continue their morning ride to area schools.

The school bus was driven from the scene without any passengers, while the GMC Jimmy was towed from the scene.

The driver of the GMC Jimmy, a West Kelowna woman, was issued fines under the Motor Vehicle Act for using an electronic device while driving and failing to stop for a school bus.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact Cst. Ginny Folster of the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.