5 to start your day

Convicted Pitt Meadows councillor not stepping down, B.C. gives renters a break on deposits and more

1. Convicted Pitt Meadows councillor not stepping down

Despite a conviction for sexual assault, anc calls for him to steo down, Coun. David Murray is not stepping down from Pitt Meadows council. See more >

2. Trial date set for man charged with Abbotsford highschool stabbing

Gabriel Brandon Klein, 22, is scheduled to start his trial May 7, 2018 in B.C. See more >

3. B.C. to give renters a break on deposits, rent increases

The legislation is designed to plug a loophole in B.C.’s rental housing restrictions that allows landlords to demand additional rent increases by signing short-term leases with tenants. See more >

4. PHOTOS: Reported hit-and-run at Surrey’s LA Matheson Secondary

Two victims were reportedly taken to hospital Thursday evening, after being involved in an altercation. See more >

5. B.C.’s youth in foster care need more help to do well in school: watchdog

Graduation rates have gone up by 10 per cent between 2012/13 and 2014/15, but that rate still lags behind those for youth not in care. See more >

Previous story
Central Okanagan Medical clinics shuffle
Next story
Flood victims push for action

Just Posted

Moment of silence planned for man slain on Kelowna bus

It’s been three years since Rosales was fatally stabbed in the neck …

Flood victims push for action

Four families in the Upper Fintry area had their bridge and road washed out by flooding in the spring

Vegan market starts in Kelowna

Earth to Table Vegan Market is hosting its inaugural vegan event Oct. 29

Central Okanagan Medical clinics shuffle

Doctors moving from Lake Country will practice at a new clinic at Hillside Plaza in Kelowna

Kelowna to consult with its newest water customers

City looking for a water rate system to use when SEKID and SOMID join its system in 2020

Protesters gather at courthouse

Group in Vernon remembers missing and murdered women

Only one in 10 substantiated sex assaults result in conviction, StatCan says

Most recent data reaffirmed many long-standing facts about sexual assault cases

Letter: Phoenix Pay System has Icarus overtones

They protested in Kelowna this summer and federal employees are still upset with payroll issues

‘Stars have aligned’ for national park proponents

There is no official word yet, but all indications are that the… Continue reading

Letter: I saw Theresa Caputo…What a crock!

Kelowna letter writer wasn’t impressed by the Long Island medium show at Prospera Place

Teck sinks millions into Highland Valley Copper

Profit and production at mine near Kamloops are low

Twitter blocks Russian ads from appearing on its site

The news agencies will still “remain organic users” as long as they follow Twitter’s rules.

Sovereign Lake and Silver Star Mountain Resort in running for top 10

Vote for your favourite cross country ski area

New child-soldier plan expected at Vancouver peacekeeping summit

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will host representatives from about 80 countries in November

Most Read