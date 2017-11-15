$50,000 for the Foundry

RBC is the latest business to step forward for the new youth mental health organization

Community groups and businesses continue to support Foundry Kelowna, the new one-stop shop for mental health services.

RBC is committing $50,000 for Foundry Kelowna in support of the Youth Navigation program.

Art Monahan, Branch Manager, Kelowna RBC Royal Bank said they recognize the need for mental health services to work together as efficiently as possible.

“Many youth and families are stuck navigating a complex and segregated array of mental health services,” said Monahan, adding that RBC has a long history of supporting initiatives that help children and youth realize their potential, “Our commitment to funding navigation at Foundry Kelowna will help ensure youth and families are able to get timely access to the right care.”

According to statistics, one in five young people will experience a mental health and/or substance use issue before the age of 24, yet only 25 per cent will receive the help they need. By working collaboratively, with an eye to establishing a system of care, Foundry will transform how young people access help in our community, according to the Foundry.

“We are working to connect the dot’ between disparate systems and services, and navigation is the glue that will serve to connect young people with the services they require,” said Mike Gawliuk, director of program and service delivery. “Through integrated and coordinated care that is accessible and youth friendly space, we can intervene earlier and prevent mental health and substance use issues from becoming debilitating and life-long illnesses.”

For more information on Foundry Kelowna, please visit www.foundrybc.ca/kelowna or call 250.861.3644.

