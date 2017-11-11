A 14-year-old’s Remembrance Day poem

A poem written by then 14-year-old (now 15) Hailey Lewis of Kelowna
remember father
remember me when you’re gone
a hopeless tear trickles down my face into the puddle beneath my feet
gone
left
my weeping mother on the floor
dead inside
no life lies
the sun glows
poppies blow
I wish the wind would sweep me away
forgetting
I have a father
on another realm
heaven and earth tremble at his name
the cross
my shame forgotten
diminished as darkness no longer prevailed
angels glow
trumpets blow as my father goes to join him
peace in my heart
christ alone
safe in my savior’s arms