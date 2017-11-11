A 14-year-old’s Remembrance Day poem

A poem written by then 14-year-old (now 15) Hailey Lewis of Kelowna

remember father

remember me when you’re gone

a hopeless tear trickles down my face into the puddle beneath my feet

gone

left

my weeping mother on the floor

dead inside

no life lies

the sun glows

poppies blow

I wish the wind would sweep me away

forgetting

I have a father

on another realm

heaven and earth tremble at his name

the cross

my shame forgotten

diminished as darkness no longer prevailed

angels glow

trumpets blow as my father goes to join him

peace in my heart

christ alone

safe in my savior’s arms

