A little rain is in the forecast

Environment Canada reports there could be rain for the first time in weeks this Thursday

For the first time in weeks, the Okanagan Valley might get some rain.

Environment Canada is calling for an up to 70 per cent chance of showers later this week, possibly ending a record-breaking drought in the area.

“Later this week a trough of low-pressure is coming through the region which will bring more cloud and definitely a chance of showers and instability,” said meteorologist Jennifer Hay.

“The best chance of rain is going to be Thursday night and through Friday. With that rain is a risk of thunderstorms too, which is more a curse than a blessing.

“If we get some significant precipitation out of it, it will definitely break the drought.”

While the thunderstorms might be concerning, Hay said this unstable weather pattern may help clear out the smoke.

“It could blow some it out of there and make it easier for people to breathe, but if we start more fires this will not be a good thing.”

Before there are any hints of rain, the heat will continue to push through the beginning of the week.

“We’re going to have really hot temperatures for the first few days, under a ridge of high pressure. For the South Thompson we are looking at 33-34 for Monday and Tuesday.

“For the Okanagan, we’re looking at 31-32 for the beginning of the week.”

