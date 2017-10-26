WestJet’s Disney plane at Kelowna’s airport Wednesday.—Image: YLW

A moment of magic at YLW

WestJet’s Disney-painted plane pops into Kelowna’s airport

For a brief time Wednesday, YLW was the happiest airport on Earth.

That’s because the latest Disney-adorned WestJet plane flew into Kelowna’s airport for a quick stop.

The plane, a custom painted Boeing 7370 800 features a scene of Mickey Mouse from the classic film The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. It also features an ad for Walt Disney World in Florida.

Like other airplines, WestJet has a specifically painted Disney plane that is used for flying passengers to and from southern California and Orlando, Florida to visit Disneyland and Walt Disney World respectively.

Disney refers to its theme parks as the “Happiest places on Earth.”

The airport posted a photo of the plane sitting on the tarmac at YLW Wednesday.

“The WestJet Disney plane came to visit us at YLW today!” wrote the airport on its Twitter feed.

