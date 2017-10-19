UPDATE: Fortis working on power pole near A & W

Update:

Fortis has been called to the area after a light standard was found to be compromised in the area of the A & W restaurant on Highway 97 in Kelowna.

A smoke smell was noticed in the building but it was coming from outside, so fire fighters have cleared the area and the restaurant is back in business.

Original:

The A & W restaurant on Highway 97 and Leathead is being evacuated this morning after reports of a smoke smell inside the business.

Emergency crews are on the scene of the fire, investigating, after the reports of smoke possibly coming from a burning wire or light standard outside of the restaurant.

The Capital News will update this story when more information is made available.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.