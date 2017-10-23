Above and beyond for the United Way

Pushor Mitchell employees raised over $15,000 through payroll deductions and special events for the United Way workplace campaign

Local company keeps on raising money for the United Way of the Central Okanagan

A recent donation from Pushor Mitchell Lawyers means the company has now raised over $200,000 for the United Way.

The company kicked off their 2017 United Way workplace campaign in early October with a visit from United Way and Phillipa Douglas of Karis Support Society.

Staff learned about the incredible impact of their donations to support one in three people in the community. Employees then jumped into a busy week full of fundraising activities raising over $15,000 through payroll deductions and special events.

Add that to their Day of Caring sponsorship and Pushor Mitchell contributions are well over $20,000 this year and $213,823 to date.

“Special thanks to this year’s campaign Coordinators, Alyssa and Leah, along with HR Manager, Jennifer McKenzie for pulling all of this together,” stated Pushor Mitchell in a news release.

In the Spring of 2017, Pushor Mitchell became the corporate sponsor for the United Way Day of Caring and on on April 3, 2017 mobilized over 100 employees to complement another 50 volunteers to work all afternoon at 13 projects in the Central and South Okanagan.