Kelowna emergency personnel are on the scene of a two vehicle accident this morning

Kelowna Fire Department, fire and RCMP are responding to the scene of an accident at the intersection of Dilworth and Springfield in Kelowna.

A two vehicle accident just after 10 a.m. has traffic on Dilworth down to one-lane and ambulance officials being called to the scene to deal with any injuries.

According to witness reports a Volkswagen struck a SUV.

