Accident between semi and car

A semi truck and car were involved in an accident near the airport Thursday

Update: 4:03 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP are currently on scene of a car accident between a semi and a compact car at the intersection of Hwy 97 and Airport Way.

On Sept. 14 at 2:49 p.m., police received a report of a two vehicle accident between a semi truck and a small car, according to the RCMP.

The accident occurred in the southbound lanes and traffic is moving slowly through that area. EHS and police are currently on scene, directing traffic and tending to the occupants, said the police.

It doesn’t appear that there are any serious injuries however, both the semi and the car will require tow trucks.

Traffic lanes are expected to open shortly.

The Kelowna RCMP are urging motorists to stay out of the area if possible and to abide by the direction of the investigators on scene.

Anyone who witnessed this accident and who have not spoken to police are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting CRIMES (274637) ktown.

Update: 3:45 p.m.

Traffic is still stuck southbound by Duck Lake.

Original:

Emergency crews are responding to an accident between a semi-truck and car in the middle of the intersection at Airport Way and Hwy 97 around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Traffic is said to be back up and a patient has been removed from the car. The person is being transferred to the Kelowna General Hospital.

If you have any information regarding the incident, email newstips@kelownacapnews.com.