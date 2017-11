An accident on Harvey Avenue and Cooper road between two vehicles caused traffic delays this morning.

At around 11 a.m. emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident. Police, ambulance, and the fire department were on scene.

Traffic was backed up along Harvey for a short period of time, as lanes were closed, but has now opened.

