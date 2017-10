At 3 a.m. this morning, a vehicle crash resulted in a power outage

A vehicle crash in the Glenrosa area in West Kelowna has knocked out power for residents.

The crash occurred at about 3 a.m. this morning west of Smith Creek Road.

Almost 200 customers have been affected, according to the BC Hydro outage map.

It is estimated power should return at 4 p.m. as crews are on site.

