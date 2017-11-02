Accident near Pennask summit closes highway

Highway 97C is closed eastbound between Aspen Grove and Pennask summit due to a vehicle accident, according to DriveBC.

A travel advisory has also been issued between Merritt and the Pennask summit due to black ice developing.

Highway 5 is also closed southbound near the Coldwater interchange due to a vehicle incident. A detour is available via Highway 1 or Highway 3.

An assessment is in progress.

A weather alert was issued this morning for the southwest Interior.

An assessment is currently in progress. The next update is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Check DriveBC for details.

